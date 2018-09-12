Andhra Pradesh police launches cell to deal with non-resident Telugus’ complaints

Launching the two new cells that would function under the Crime Investigation Department, Director General of Police R P Thakur said any matter related to safety and security for setting up industries in the state would be addressed by the Investment Safety and Security Cell. (Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh Police Wednesday launched the AP Investment Safety and Security Cell with the objective of creating a safe environment for investment in the state by non-resident Indians and foreign and domestic investors.

AP Police also launched the NRI Grievance Redressal Cell “to inspire confidence among non-resident Telugus, foreign and domestic investors about speedy redressal of their grievances.”

Launching the two new cells that would function under the Crime Investigation Department, Director General of Police R P Thakur said any matter related to safety and security for setting up industries in the state would be addressed by the Investment Safety and Security Cell.

It (investment safety cell) would deal with issues like protection of property from encroachment, protection of industry and individuals, maintenance of law and order in and around the industrial unit and also render pre-emptive advice on traffic restrictions and events like mass agitations, the DGP. “The cell will take care of matters related to cyber crimes and visa-related issues for foreigners connected to the industry.

It will also identify safe residential areas for overseas employees in consultation with the local police,” Thakur added. An advisory board comprising senior police officers, government officials and industry representatives would guide the functioning of the cell.

The NRI Cell, on the other hand, would deal with cases of domestic violence and dowry harassment, cheating, fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust and other issues related to NRIs. “These cells will receive complaints via the Internet, email, WhatsApp (9440700830) and a toll-free call centre (180030026234),” the DGP said. Additional DGP (CID) Amit Garg, NRT Affairs advisor Ravi Kumar Vemuru and other senior officials attended.