Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Phase-3 Election: Polling and results tomorrow, over 55.75 lakh voters to elect 2,639 sarpanches

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Phase-3 Election on February 17

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 3 Voting: The third phase of panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will take place tomorrow (February 17). Over 55.75 lakh electorates will get to exercise their franchise to elect 2,639 sarpanches and 19,553 village ward members on Wednesday. In a press release, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said 26,851 polling stations have been set up under 160 revenue mandals in 13 districts. Of the total, 1,977 polling stations were in the Maoist-affected areas, while 3,127 have been classified as hypersensitive and 4,118 sensitive polling stations.

Polling would be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm in all polling stations, but the process has been curtailed by two hours in Maoist-affected areas. The polling was to happen for 3,221 village sarpanch posts but 579 were already elected unopposed. Similarly, 11,753 of 31,516 ward members were also elected unanimously. In one gram panchayat each in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and West Godavari districts, no nominations were filed for the sarpanch posts and, as such, polling would be held for 2,639

posts only.

In all, 7,757 candidates were in contest for these sarpanch posts. Also, no nominations were filed for 210 ward members posts out of the total of 19,763. Elections would be held only for 19,553 wards. The principal secretary also said that all arrangements have been put in place for the third phase of election. “We have kept Personal Protective Equipment, sanitisers, masks, gloves and thermal scanners at all polling stations in line with the COVID-19 protocol,” Dwivedi added.

Following the voting, counting of votes would be taken up after 4 PM. The first and second phase of elections were held on February 9 and 13.