  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election phase 1: Average polling around 80 per cent by 2.30 pm in key districts

By: |
February 9, 2021 5:00 PM

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election phase 1: While 81.12 per cent polling was recorded in Vijayawada division till 2.30 pm, Chittoor recorded 79.33 per cent voting.

Andhra Pradesh Police has deployed Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshis at the polling stations to ensure transparency and accountability during the Gram Panchayat Elections.

In Andhra Pradesh, voting for 2,723 panchayats that went to polls in the first phase has ended peacefully at 3.30 pm and counting is underway. Most of the panchayats have recorded nearly 80 per cent polling by 2.30 pm as the final figures are yet to be released.

While 81.12 per cent polling was recorded in Vijayawada division till 2.30 pm, Chittoor recorded 79.33 per cent voting. 79.51 per cent polling was reported in Kurnool district and 71.63 per cent in Kadapa division. Anantapur division has recorded 79.35% polling by 2.30 pm.

Related News

Elections are being held to elect 20,157 ward members in Andhra Pradesh. The state election commission has announced to hold the polls in four phases starting today. The fourth and last phase will be held on February 21.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj department, polls are being held for electing 3,249 sarpanches while 525 have already been elected unopposed. It also informed that no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district.

According to the Election Commission, as many as 7,506 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch, while 43,601 are in the fray for ward members.

According to PTI, the elections are being held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols.

As many as 29,732 polling stations have been set up, out of which 3,458 have been identified as sensitive and 3,594 hypersensitive. The elections are being held keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautions.

Andhra Pradesh Police has deployed Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshis at the polling stations to ensure transparency and accountability during the Gram Panchayat Elections. The police has earlier said that it is taking proactive and preemptive measures to implement poll strategies, ensuring the smooth process of Gram Panchayat Elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Andhra Pradesh
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election phase 1 Average polling around 80 per cent by 2.30 pm in key districts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajya Sabha passes bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi
2West Bengal Election: Stage can change but intentions won’t, says BJP president JP Nadda after mic falters
3Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar expands his cabinet, inducts 17 new ministers; check full list