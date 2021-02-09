  • MORE MARKET STATS
Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election Live: Polling for 2,723 panchayats underway, counting to begin at 4 PM

Updated: February 9, 2021 11:56 am

Andhra Panchayat Election 2021: As per the Panchayat Raj department, elections were to be held for 3,249 posts of sarpanches. However, 525 have been unanimously elected, while no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election Live News: Polling for 2,723 panchayats is underway in Andhra Pradesh. For the first phase, voting began at 6.30 AM and will go on till 3.30 PM. Counting of votes will begin at 4 PM. Also, elections are being held to elect 20,157 ward members. The elections will be conducted in four phases till February 21.

As per the Panchayat Raj department, elections were to be held for 3,249 posts of sarpanches. However, 525 have been unanimously elected, while no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district. As many as 7,506 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in the first phase and 43,601 are in the fray for ward members.

The elections are being held using ballot paper. The state election commission has set up 29,732 polling stations, Of these, 3,458 have been identified as sensitive and 3,594 hypersensitive.

    Andhra Pradesh Election 2021: The state election commission has set up 29,732 polling stations. Of these, 3,458 have been identified as sensitive and 3,594 hypersensitive. All necessary precautions are in place as per coronavirus protocol amid tight security and PPE kits will be provided to voters infected by the virus.
