Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Voting and result for second phase polls tomorrow – All you need to know

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Polling would begin from 6.30 AM and is scheduled to go on till 3.30 PM.

After peaceful conduction of Phase-I polls, the second phase of Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections will be held tomorrow, i.e February 13. As many as 2,786 panchayats will go to polls in the second phase.

Polling would begin from 6.30 AM and is scheduled to go on till 3.30 PM, while counting of votes will begin at 4 PM. The elections are being held using ballot paper and without the symbol of any political party. However, political parties support candidates based on affiliations.

In the Phase-I election, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party bagged 2,657 seats. On the other hand, TDP has emerged as distant second with 501 seats. BJP in alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party won 46 seats while others including independent candidates bagged 45 seats.

The panchayat elections that had started on February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases. Elections are being held to elect 20,817 ward members.

While the elections were to be held for 3,328 Panchayat sarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected and no nomination was filed for three villages. As many as 7,507 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 44,876 candidates are in fray for ward members.

The Election Commission has set up 29,304 polling stations out of which 5,480 have been identified as sensitive. As many as 4,181 polling booths have been identified as hypersensitive.

All necessary precautions are in place as per COVID-19 protocols amid tight security and PPE kits would be provided to infected voters.