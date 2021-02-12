  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Voting and result for second phase polls tomorrow – All you need to know

By: |
February 12, 2021 4:59 PM

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: The panchayat elections that had started on February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Polling would begin from 6.30 AM and is scheduled to go on till 3.30 PM.

After peaceful conduction of Phase-I polls, the second phase of Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections will be held tomorrow, i.e February 13. As many as 2,786 panchayats will go to polls in the second phase.

Polling would begin from 6.30 AM and is scheduled to go on till 3.30 PM, while counting of votes will begin at 4 PM. The elections are being held using ballot paper and without the symbol of any political party. However, political parties support candidates based on affiliations.

Related News

In the Phase-I election, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party bagged 2,657 seats. On the other hand, TDP has emerged as distant second with 501 seats. BJP in alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party won 46 seats while others including independent candidates bagged 45 seats.

The panchayat elections that had started on February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases. Elections are being held to elect 20,817 ward members.

While the elections were to be held for 3,328 Panchayat sarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected and no nomination was filed for three villages. As many as 7,507 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 44,876 candidates are in fray for ward members.

The Election Commission has set up 29,304 polling stations out of which 5,480 have been identified as sensitive. As many as 4,181 polling booths have been identified as hypersensitive.

All necessary precautions are in place as per COVID-19 protocols amid tight security and PPE kits would be provided to infected voters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Voting and result for second phase polls tomorrow – All you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Damad’ holds special place in Congress party: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha
2Dinesh Trivedi resigns from Rajya Sabha in setback for Mamata Banerjee in Parliament
3President examining mercy plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana, Centre tells Supreme Court