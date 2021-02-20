Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Voting and result for fourth phase polls tomorrow – All you need to know

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: The election will take place in 28,995 polling stations. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Voting for the fourth phase panchayat election in Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow. The polling will start from 6:30 am to 3:30 pm and counting of votes will begin from 4 pm soon after the voting concludes. The fourth phase of polling is scheduled in 16 revenue divisions, 161 mandals of 13 districts.

The voting will take place to elect 2,743 sarpanch and 22,423 ward members. There are 67,75,226 eligible voters in the fourth phase.

The election will take place in 28,995 polling stations, out of which 6,047 polling stations have been identified as sensitive polling stations and 4,967 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive polling stations.

The Election Commission has appointed 1,538 stage-1 returning officers, 3,130 stage-2 returning officers, 3,848 assistant returning officers, 34,809 presiding officers and 53,282 other polling personnel to ensure smooth polling. Also, 544 zonal officers, 1,406 route officers and 2,620 micro observers have been appointed to ensure free and fair polls.

A total of 18,967 counting supervisors and 51,862 counting personnel have been appointed. A command and control centre has also been established in the office of the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

The elections will be held keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols.