Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE: Phase-2 polling underway, counting of votes to begin at 4PM

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election 2021, AP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live

AP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Polling for second phase of panchayat election is underway in Andhra Pradesh. In the second phase, as many as 2,786 panchayats and 20,817 wards are up for grabs. As many as 7,507 candidates are fighting for sarpanch posts and 44.876 are in fray for ward members. The panchayat elections began from February 9 and would go on till February 21 in four phases. The first phase of election was held on February 9.

Today, polling began from 6.30 AM and go on till 3.30 PM. Counting of votes would begin later today at 4 PM. The elections were to be held for 3,328 Panchayat sarpanchs, but 539 have already been elected unanimously and no nomination was filed for three villages. The elections are being held using ballot paper. Totally, 29,304 polling stations have been set up out of which 5,480 have been identified as sensitive and 4,181 hypersensitive