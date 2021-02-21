Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Live News: Phase-4 voting underway, counting of votes to begin from 4PM

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections

AP Panchayat Election 2021 Voting and Results Live Updates: Voting for the fourth phase panchayat election in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway. The polling began from 6:30 am and will continue to 3:30 pm. Soon after voting concludes, counting of votes will begin from 4 pm. The fourth phase of polling is scheduled in 16 revenue divisions, 161 mandals of 13 districts.

The voting is taking place to elect 2,743 sarpanch and 22,423 ward members. There are 67,75,226 eligible voters in the phase-4. The election is taking place in 28,995 polling stations, out of which 6,047 polling stations have been identified as sensitive polling stations and 4,967 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive polling stations.

The State Election Commission has appointed 1,538 stage-1 returning officers, 3,130 stage-2 returning officers, 3,848 assistant returning officers, 34,809 presiding officers and 53,282 other polling personnel to ensure smooth polling. Also, 544 zonal officers, 1,406 route officers and 2,620 micro observers have been appointed to ensure free and fair polls.

