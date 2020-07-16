Andhra Pradesh forms panel to constitute new districts with Lok Sabha constituency as base

The Andhra govt has set up a committee to study the modalities for carving out new districts. (File pic)

AP New Districts List, New Districts Of Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to study the modalities for carving out new districts. The decision was taken on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The high-level committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary.

“The committee will study various aspects related to the formation of new districts and reduce (establishment) expenditure. Optimum utilisation of human resources and infrastructure will be the guiding principles in the formation of new districts,” state minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

Nani said the committee has been asked to submit its report as early as possible.

The new districts, he said, will ensure ease of administration and more accessibility to people.

The decision fulfils the YSR Congress’ election promise to make each Lok Sabha constituency a district.

On the eve of the elections last year, the party had said it will divide the existing 13 districts to make each Lok Sabha constituency a district.

The state is divided into 13 districts and has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. According to the YSR Congress formula, 12 new districts need to be carved out of existing 13 districts.

But for the YSR Congress’ plan, the road ahead is tough. There has been opposition within the ruling party to the formation of new districts.

The Srikakulam leaders, including Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, have voiced their opposition to the proposed plan. They argue that dividing their district would mean losing three assembly segments and have asked the Chief Minister to work out an alternative plan so that its existing geography is not disturbed.

Similar is the situation over making Araku a new district as the existing Lok Sabha constituency covers four districts.

There are several other Lok Sabha constituencies that cover two or more districts.

In such a situation, the YSR Congress proposes the idea of formation of districts with a Lok Sabha constituency as the base would require a detailed analysis and bringing local leaders on board as merger or division could become a ticklish issue.