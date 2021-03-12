Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Voting concludes, results on March 14

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election 2021: The counting of votes for both - municipal corporations and municipalities/Nagar panchayats will be done on March 14. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Voting for the 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities/Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh concluded on Wednesday with Ongole recording the highest voter turnout of 75.52 per cent and Kurnool the lowest at 49.26 per cent. According to the state election commission, an average of 63.89 per cent polling was recorded in the state.

While the 12 municipal corporations recorded 57.14 per cent turnout, the municipalities recorded an impressive 70.65 per cent voting. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation recorded 56.01 per cent voting.

Elections were held in only 11 of the 13 civic bodies in Anantapur district as the gazette notification about the upgradation of the Pamidi and Penukonda municipalities was issued after the poll schedules were announced. Now, the district administration is preparing to conduct the urban local body (ULB) elections in these two municipalities.

The counting of votes for both – municipal corporations and municipalities/Nagar panchayats will be done on March 14. Once the results are out, the state election commission will face the task of organising elections for Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities/Nagar panchayats.

According to the SEC, voting was held for 580 wards as candidates were elected unanimously in as many as 91 wards of 12 municipal corporations of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. In the municipalities/ Nagar panchayats, candidates were elected unopposed in 490 wards while 1,633 wards went to polls. Notably, the candidates in the entire municipalities of Macherla, Piduguralla, Pulivendula, and Punganur went unopposed.