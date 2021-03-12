  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Voter turnout, number of candidates, result date – All you need to know

March 12, 2021 5:20 PM

Notably, candidates were elected unopposed for the entire municipalities of Macherla, Piduguralla, Pulivendula, and Punganur.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election 2021Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election 2021: According to reports, minor scuffles were reported between the workers of YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021 result: An average of 63.89 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities/Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh. According to the State Election Commission, the voting for the local bodies concluded on Wednesday.

While there was 57.14 per cent voting for the municipal corporations, the municipalities recorded a higher voter turnout of 70.65 per cent. Of the Municipal Corporations, Greater Visakhapatnam recorded 56.01 per cent voting, Ongole recorded 75.52 per cent and Kurnool recorded 49.26 per cent voting.

Candidates were elected unopposed in as many as 91 wards of 12 municipal corporations of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. Voting was held for 580 wards. In the municipalities/ Nagar panchayats, candidates were elected unopposed in 490 wards while 1,633 wards went to polls.

The counting of votes will be held on March 14. The election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities/Nagar panchayats will be held after the declaration of the result.

According to reports, minor scuffles were reported between the workers of YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party.

Panchayat Elections were held in Andhra Pradesh last month which saw YSRCP sweeping the polls by a bigger margin. While TDP stood at a distant second, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party which contested the polls in alliance with the BJP stood at third place.

Andhra Pradesh
