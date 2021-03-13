Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes for 11 municipal corporations, 70 Nagar Panchayats tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 Results: The counting of votes will commence at 8 am.

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Election Results Announcing Tomorrow: Counting of votes for the 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow i.e. March 14. According to reports, all arrangements including a tight security cover are in place to tackle any untoward incident. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am. The counting of votes for Chilakaluripet and Eluru has been stopped following a high court order. Counting for these two areas will be held only after the final verdict by the court.

According to reports, a total of 4,026 tables – including 2204 tables for corporations and 1,822 tables for municipalities have been arranged for the counting of votes tomorrow. The State Election Commission has deployed 5,195 staff, 2,376 counting supervisors, 7,412 staff in corporations and 1,941 supervisors in municipalities for the counting. Section 144 has been imposed at the counting centres by the police. It has deployed 20,419 police personnel including 172 DSPs, 476 CIs, 1,345 SIs, 17,292 constables among other personnel for ensuring safety and security.

The voting for these municipal corporations and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was concluded on Wednesday with Ongole recording the highest voter turnout of 75.52 per cent and Kurnool the lowest at 49.26 per cent. Average polling of 63.89 per cent was recorded in the state.

While the 12 municipal corporations recorded 57.14 per cent turnout, the municipalities recorded 70.65 per cent voting. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, which is witnessing protests related to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, recorded 56.01 per cent voting.

Once the results are out, the state election commission will be organising elections for Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities/Nagar panchayats.

According to the SEC, voting was held for 580 wards as candidates were elected unanimously in as many as 91 wards of 12 municipal corporations of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. In the municipalities/ Nagar panchayats, candidates were elected unopposed in 490 wards while 1,633 wards went to polls. Notably, the candidates in the entire municipalities of Macherla, Piduguralla, Pulivendula, and Punganur went unopposed.