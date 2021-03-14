Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for 11 corporations underway

Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Election 2021 Results Live Update: Counting of votes for the 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/Nagar Panchayats has begun at over 4,000 tables in Andhra Pradesh. Amid tight security cover, the counting began at 8 am. Counting for Chilakaluripet and Eluru has been put on hold following an order by the High Court. Here, counting will take place only after the final verdict by the court.

A total of 4,026 tables, including 2204 tables for corporations and 1,822 tables for municipalities have been arranged for the counting of votes, according to reports. The State Election Commission has deployed 5,195 staff, 2,376 counting supervisors, 7,412 staff in corporations and 1,941 supervisors in municipalities for the counting. Section 144 has been imposed at the counting centres by the police. They have deployed 20,419 police personnel including 172 DSPs, 476 CIs, 1,345 SIs, 17,292 constables among other personnel for ensuring safety and security.

