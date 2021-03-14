Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for 11 corporations underway

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Election Results, AP Municipal Election Vote Counting Live Coverage: Amid tight security cover, the counting began at 8 am. Counting for Chilakaluripet and Eluru has been put on hold following an order by the High Court. Here, counting will take place only after the final verdict by the court.
Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Election 2021 Results Live Update: Counting of votes for the 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/Nagar Panchayats has begun at over 4,000 tables in Andhra Pradesh. Amid tight security cover, the counting began at 8 am. Counting for Chilakaluripet and Eluru has been put on hold following an order by the High Court. Here, counting will take place only after the final verdict by the court.
A total of 4,026 tables, including 2204 tables for corporations and 1,822 tables for municipalities have been arranged for the counting of votes, according to reports. The State Election Commission has deployed 5,195 staff, 2,376 counting supervisors, 7,412 staff in corporations and 1,941 supervisors in municipalities for the counting. Section 144 has been imposed at the counting centres by the police. They have deployed 20,419 police personnel including 172 DSPs, 476 CIs, 1,345 SIs, 17,292 constables among other personnel for ensuring safety and security.
Voting for these municipal corporations and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was concluded on Wednesday. Ongole recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.52 per cent and Kurnool the lowest at 49.26 per cent. Average polling of 63.89 per cent was recorded in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections Result 2021: Once the results are out for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities/Nagar panchayats for which counting is underway, the state election commission will be organising elections for Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities/Nagar panchayats.
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results LIVE: Voting was held for 580 wards as candidates were elected unanimously in as many as 91 wards of 12 municipal corporations of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. In the municipalities/ Nagar panchayats, candidates were elected unopposed in 490 wards while 1,633 wards went to polls. Notably, the candidates in the entire municipalities of Macherla, Piduguralla, Pulivendula, and Punganur went unopposed.