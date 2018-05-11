​​​
  3. Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire at tourist boat with 80 onboard in West Godavari

A passenger boat with 80 people onboard caught a massive fire on Friday in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

By: | Updated: May 11, 2018 2:33 PM
A tourist boat with 80 people onboard caught a massive fire on Friday in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. However, the passengers had a narrow escape as the driver of boat managed to steer close to the bank and all the people on board jumped to safety. Indianexpress.com reported that the double-decker boat belonged to a private company named Royal Godavari tours. The boat was ferrying the passengers to the scenic Papikondalu Hills.

A short circuit could be the likely cause of the fire. As the boat caught fire, a stampede-like situation was created after panicked tourists running towards the exit. Thousands of people throng Rajahmundry every day to take boat tours to the scenic Papi Hills.

Further inputs awaited

