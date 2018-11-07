Andhra Pradesh Maoist chief Ganapathi replaced by Baswaraj, say police

M Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi (IE)

Investigations led by Andhra Pradesh police after the killing of a sitting TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and a former MLA of Araku Valley Siveri Soma on September 23, have led to one conclusion – the Naxals have got a new leader, Namballa Keshav Rao (63) alias Baswaraj. The state police concluded this after looking into the ‘tactics’ used by the Maoists in the killing. According a report by The Indian Express, the police sources said that Keshav Rao took over the position from Muppala Lakshman Rao (72) alias Ganapathi, around two months ago.

Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were allegedly shot dead in the Visakhapatnam district last month, by “at least 50 Maoists, included 10 with arms,” said the police.

The previous leader, Lakshman Rao was asked to step away from the position by the central committee of the CPI (Maoist) – and pave way for a younger one. Lakshman Rao had led this Maoist outfit since its formation in 2004 after the merger among CPI (Marxist-Leninist), Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) and People’s War Group (PWG) happened.

The new leader, Lakshman Rao is an engineering graduate from the Regional Engineering College of Warangal and hails from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. He took an active part facilitating the merger of PWG and the other outfits which led to the formation of CPI (Maoist).

A top Telangana police official told IE that, the state police has ascribed Keshav Rao alias Baswaraj with the killing of the TDP MLA and another former Araku valley MLA. “The change in leadership happened about two months ago after CPI (Maoist) top committee decided in a meeting that Lakshman Rao should make way for a younger leader,” the official was quoted as saying.