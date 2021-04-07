Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021: Voting tomorrow, 20,840 candidates in fray

Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021

AP Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Schedule, Voting Date, Key Candidates List: Polling for 7,220 territorial constituencies of Mandals and 515 constituencies of Zila Parishads of Andhra Pradesh will take place on Thursday (April 8). On Tuesday, a single-judge bench had granted a stay on the proposed election but that order was struck down today by a division bench of the Andhra High Court. The division bench, however, ordered that counting of votes and declaration of results be not taken up till further orders. The state commission had scheduled the counting of votes for April 10.

Following the HC order today, the commission said that it was ready to conduct the polling on Thursday. The election body had already put all necessary arrangements in place. News agency PTI reported that State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney conducted a teleconference with all district Collectors and took stock of the situation. She also had a telephonic conversation with Director General of Police D G Sawang on law and order issues and posting of security personnel for poll duties.

About 2.5 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections for 7,220 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) spread across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The news agency reported that 2,371 MPTCs and 126 ZPTCs were already won uncontested in the election process that began last year in March.

A total of 18,782 candidates are in fray for mandal constituencies and 2,058 for zila parishad constituencies. N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the principal opposition party in Andhra, has already announced that it would boycott the parishad elections. It has said that the elections are being conducted in an undemocratic manner.

On Tuesday, Justice U Durga Prasad of the High Court had stayed the parishad election process, saying the commission could not unilaterally take its own decision defying the direction of the Supreme Court in respect to enforcement of the model code of conduct. He then passed the interim order on a petition filed by TDP leader Varla Ramaiah.

The commission, however, challenged the single judge’s order before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, which struck down Prasad’s order today. According to PTI, these elections were first notified in March 2020. Last year on March 15, the elections were postponed following the spike in coronavirus cases. The report says that only the polling and counting part remained pending and the state government was keen on getting it done.