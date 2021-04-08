Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live: Voting begins to decide fate of 20,840 candidates

Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Voting Live, Results Latest Update: A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray for Mandal constituencies and 2,058 for Zila Parishad constituencies.
Andhra Pradesh Madal, Zila Parishad Election Live: According to the Election Commission, 2,371 MPTCs and 126 ZPTCs had already won uncontested. (PTI)
AP Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live Voting Latest Update: Voting has begun for 7,220 territorial constituencies of Mandals and 515 constituencies of Zila Parishads of Andhra Pradesh under strict security arrangements. About 2.5 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections for 7,220 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) spread across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, 2,371 MPTCs and 126 ZPTCs had already won uncontested in the election process that began last year in March but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray for Mandal constituencies and 2,058 for Zila Parishad constituencies. N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the principal opposition party in Andhra, has already announced that it would boycott the Parishad elections. It had said that the elections are being conducted in an undemocratic manner.
On Tuesday, a single-judge bench had granted a stay on the proposed election. Justice U Durga Prasad of the High Court had stayed the parishad election process, saying the commission could not unilaterally take its own decision defying the direction of the Supreme Court in respect to enforcement of the model code of conduct. He then passed the interim order on a petition filed by TDP leader Varla Ramaiah. The commission, however, challenged the single judge’s order before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, which struck down Prasad’s order yesterday. The division bench, however, ordered that counting of votes and declaration of results be not taken up till further orders. The state commission had scheduled the counting of votes for April 10. Following the HC order, the commission is conducting the polling today. The election body had already put all necessary arrangements in place.
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live Updates: People cast their vote for ZPTC and MPTC elections in the state today. Visuals from Ambapuram village in Krishna district.
Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live Updates: YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy exercised his right to vote in Guntur-Pedakakani
Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live Updates: MLA Kothari Abbaya Chowdary casts his vote
Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live: Polling is being held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polling will continue till 2 pm only in Maoist-affected areas.