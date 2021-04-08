Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live: Voting begins to decide fate of 20,840 candidates

Andhra Pradesh Madal, Zila Parishad Election Live: According to the Election Commission, 2,371 MPTCs and 126 ZPTCs had already won uncontested. (PTI)

AP Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Live Voting Latest Update: Voting has begun for 7,220 territorial constituencies of Mandals and 515 constituencies of Zila Parishads of Andhra Pradesh under strict security arrangements. About 2.5 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections for 7,220 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) spread across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, 2,371 MPTCs and 126 ZPTCs had already won uncontested in the election process that began last year in March but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray for Mandal constituencies and 2,058 for Zila Parishad constituencies. N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the principal opposition party in Andhra, has already announced that it would boycott the Parishad elections. It had said that the elections are being conducted in an undemocratic manner.

