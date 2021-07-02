Andhra Pradesh Mandal parishads, Zila parishad polls: Special officers rule extended up to six months

The High Court posted the case to July 27 for further hearing.

With the election process stuck in court litigation, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued an order extending the special officers rule in the mandal parishads and zilla parishads in the state upto six months.

Though elections to the mandal and zilla parishads were completed on April 8, counting of votes was not taken up due to an order of the High Court.

As the elected bodies could not be in place, the government had no option but to extend the rule by special officers and persons-in charge.

“The special officers and persons-in charge will discharge the duties and perform the functions of the Zilla Praja Parishad for a period of six months or till the date of assumption of office of the members and office bearers elected in accordance with due process, whichever is earlier,” Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said in an order.

The extension would come into force from July 5, he said.

He issued a similar order in respect of mandal parishads as well, which would come into force from July 4.