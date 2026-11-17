A massive gas leak was reported at an ONGC drilling well in Andhra Pradesh early on Tuesday morning. People living in nearby areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure while emergency teams rushed to Konaseema district.

According to a PTI update, the leak was reported during re-drilling operations at an ONGC well. The incident took place at a village in Mamidikuduru mandal — triggering panic among residents. Visuals shared online showed smoke billowing out of the structure and crowds gathering on the road.

VIDEO | Konaseema: A massive gas leak has been reported at an ONGC well at a village in Mamidikuduru mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district during re-drilling operations. The incident triggered panic among residents, prompting authorities to evacuate people… pic.twitter.com/Ju557wepvE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

According to multiple reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has spoken with district officials and taken stock of the situation. The CM reportedly directed ONGC to deploy specialized technical teams to contain the blowout and asked officials to shift people living in the vicinity to safer locations without delay.

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Third incident since January

Media reports highlight repeated gas leak incidents in this region over the past few months. This is the third mishap at an ONGC well in Konaseema.

Families living in Mori and Irusumanda villages of Malikipuram mandal were evacuated in early January following a gas leak from an ONGC pipeline. According to an Indian Express report the leak occurred in the midst of a coconut plantation, about half a kilometer away from the nearest habitation. It sparked a massive fire and prompted authorities to evacuate several families.

“An incident of a gas leak during the workover operations at Well Mori 5 was informed…The area has been cordoned off, cooling operations commenced, and ONGC has mobilized the crisis management teams,” Indian Express had quoted a statement as saying.

Local Telugu news broadcasts and social media clips had also reported an ONGC gas leak bubbling up in waterlogged paddy fields recently. Officials had told PTI that the leak occurred around 8:30 am at Machavaram village in Ambajipeta mandal.

“There was a small gas leak in one of the pipeline connections. We have closed the well and the work is in progress to repair that link. Everything is under control. The official told PTI on October 26.