Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan takes surprise Hyderabad metro ride

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan (PTI)

The Governor of Andhra Prades and Telangana E S L Narasimhan today undertook a surprise ride on Hyderabad metro and advised the authorities concerned to develop some stations of the project as ‘art museums’ on the lines of Moscow metro. Narasimhan today walked into Begumpet metro station her with his wife (Vimala) without prior information and boarded train like a commoner to Ameerpet.

Congratulating Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and his teams and concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (which is building the project), the Governor suggested to him to develop some stations as ‘art museums’ on the lines of Moscow metro, an official release said. He further asked Reddy to set up more shops at metro stations quickly to cater to the people’s daily needs.

Earlier, the Governor and his wife alighted at Ameerpet and boarded a connecting train to Miyapur. By then, L&T staff alerted Reddy who was carrying out an inspection in Kukatpally area about Governor’s metro train ride, following which the HMRL MD immediately rushed to Miyapur station to receive him. Initially, Governor declined the reception accorded. Subsequently, he relented and agreed to the request o the MD on the condition that no passenger’s movement shall be obstructed.

Reddy then took the Governor and his wife around the public space and facilities developed at Miyapur- art centre inaugural plaza, waterless urinals, etc. According to Reddy, the Governor and his wife were highly impressed by the facilities and the crowds enjoying the public place at Miyapur and other stations. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ha inaugurated a 30 kms stretch between Miyapur and Nagole out o the 72-km long elevated metro project There are 24 Metro Rail stations in the operational 30 k stretch.