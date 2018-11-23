Andhra Pradesh government’s new building to be taller than Statue of Unity?

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 5:02 PM

The chief minister has finalised the blueprint of the design.

Statue of Unity, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh assemblyStatue of Unity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the proposed new Assembly building in Ambravati will be taller than the Statue of Unity inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat on November 1. The Statue Of Unity is dedicated to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and has made headlines in India and abroad for being tallest in the world.

While the height of the Statue of Unity is 182 metres, the Andhra government now plans to make the building 68 metres taller. The new building will comprise three floors with a height of 250 metres, reports TOI.

The chief minister has finalised the blueprint of the design. It will be submitted to the state government by Norma Fosters, a UK-based company. During his interaction with the media, state minister P Narayana said that building will shaped like an upside-down Lily flower and the construction is expected to begin by the end of this month.

The Statue of Unity appears to have kicked off a competition of sorts to build taller statues and buildings. Karnataka government has come forward with a proposal to build a 125-feet statue worth Rs 1200 crores of ‘Cauvery Mata’ at Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district.

Recently, even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also announced plan to construct a Lord Rama statue as tall as 201 metres in the holy city of Ayodhya.

The Statue of Unity had become the topic of discussion for being the tallest statue across the globe after it was inaugurated. It surpassed a number of popilar statues including the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Andhra Pradesh government’s new building to be taller than Statue of Unity?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition