Andhra Pradesh gets its own High Court in Amravati, to start functioning from Jan 1

The Hyderabad High Court has been functioning as common high court till now after the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Andhra Pradesh’s very own High Court will begin functioning from January 1. The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the constitution of the High Court in Amaravati. President Ram Nath Kovind signed a notification in this regard. Andhra Pradesh High Court will be the 25th High Court in the country. The Hyderabad High Court has been functioning as common high court till now after the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

As per the notification issued by the Law Ministry, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who is currently the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, will head the new High Court. Also, it will have 15 other judges besides the chief justice. Meanwhile, there will be 10 judges for the Telangana High Court with effect from 1 January. Telangana was carved out of the state in 2014, with Hyderabad as its capital. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014 provided for a separate high court for the state after division.

Earlier this year, the Centre had challenged a judgement of the Hyderabad High Court in the Supreme Court, which said that the permanent HC for Andhra must be constructed within the state only. The Centre claimed that as Hyderabad was the common capital of both states for 10 years and the delay in bifurcation was causing several problems, a temporary High Court could be established in the city as there was enough infrastructure.

However, in November this year, the SC gave the green signal to the Andhra Pradesh government to issue a notification for the bifurcation of the existing HC in Hyderabad, so that a separate High Court for the state can be hosted in Amaravati. In its response, the Andhra government said that the temporary accommodation could also be arranged in its own upcoming capital.

The Supreme Court bench had then said that they expect such a notification to be issued by January 1, 2019, so that the two High Courts start functioning separately and HC of Andhra Pradesh also starts functioning in the new building at the earliest.