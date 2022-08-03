Andhra Pradesh ‘gas leak’: Over 100 workers fall sick at apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam, several hospitalised

In the second such incident within a month, over 100 workers employed at an apparel unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram near Visakhapatnam fell sick on Tuesday after a suspected gas leak whose source and the cause remained unclear. This is the second such incident at the same unit in quick succession. Over 300 workers fell sick at the same facility due to a suspected gas leak on June 3.

“121 workers affected, being treated in various hospitals. The seeds company where a second-time gas leakage was reported in 2 months has been closed till the time investigation concludes. Cause of the incident to be ascertained,” State minister G Amaranth told news agency ANI.

As per Health officials, most patients admitted to the hospital complained of difficulty in breathing, nausea and vomiting, news agencies reported Tuesday evening. As per reports, at least 4,000 workers were present at the unit on Tuesday.

As per district officials, a total of 53 people were admitted at the government hospital, while 41 people were being treated at various other hospitals in the district. A total of 94 persons were under treatment after the gas leak incident, ANI reported on Tuesday.

According to police sources quoted by the media, some of the workers were administered first aid at the medical centre in the SEZ, others were shifted to nearby hospitals, police sources said.

Some of the women who fell sick were also said to be pregnant, reported PTI.

BIAC said in a statement Tuesday that some workers were taken to a hospital as a “precautionary measure” after they complained of “bad odour”. The statement added that affected associates were in stable condition.

Thousands of workers are employed at the Brandix SEZ, a majority of them being women, at the garment manufacturing units.

On June 3 this year, more than 200 women workers had fallen unconscious after a suspected ammonia gas leak from a nearby Porus Laboratories unit caused the incident. The unit was later ordered to be shut down.