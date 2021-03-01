  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati airport on way to Chittoor

Updated: Mar 01, 2021 12:09 PM

According to reports, after police stopped him from leaving the airport, Chandrababu Naidu sat down on the floor protesting his detention.

Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu NaiduFormer Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was on his way to attend an election campaign in Chittoor district.

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was today detained at Tirupati Airport by the police. Naidu was going to attend election campaigning in Chittoor district. According to reports, after the police stopped him from leaving the airport, Chandrababu Naidu sat down on the floor protesting his detention.

According to reports, Chittoor and Tirupati urban police have denied permission to Chandrababu Naidu’s protest citing Covid-19 guidelines and model code of conduct. Naidu was scheduled to hold campaigns in the district headquarters and in Tirupati.

While the TDP district president Venkatamani Prasad had yesterday submitted an application to Chittoor police seeking permission, the application was rejected around midnight.

More details are awaited.

