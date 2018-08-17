Andhra Pradesh: Forest Officer stops six from drinking, gets beaten up; five held

While the five of them have been arrested by the police, one has managed to escape.

In a shocking incident, a forest officer was beaten up by six people after being caught on camera drinking at Nallamalla Tiger Reserve in Sunnipenta. The accused reportedly grew angry after the officer stopped them from drinking and creating ruckus near the road.

The six were on their way to Srisailam from Hyderabad, allegedly to visit Mallikarjuna Temple of the town. The video, that has now gone viral, shows the six accused slapping forest officer Jyothi Swaroop asking him to touch their feet, as he stopped them. The officer than managed to escape the spot and later approached the police and filed an official complaint.

Talking about the incident, the official said that he was on patrol duty when he noticed an SUV with six people having alcohol. After he approached and told them that they were not allowed to drink there, the accused threatened and intimidated him before assaulting.

While the five of them have been arrested by the police, one has managed to escape. Calling the incident as disturbing, tiger reserve director Saravanan said that the officer had joined just a month ago. Consumption of alcohol is prohibited in public places and forest area. The incident took place near the tiger project office in Sunnipenta.

The police have filed case under Sections Sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Wrongful confinement), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The vehicle has been seized by the police.