Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur; accused held

An engineering student was stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Sunday. The accused in the horrific incident, which was caught on CCTV, has been arrested, police said.

The victim was a third-year BTech student and was brutally stabbed in broad daylight and died on the spot, leading to a huge uproar in the city.

News agency PTI quoted Director General of Police DG Sawang as saying that the accused was arrested based on the crucial clues from the local people and the CCTV camera footage.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and directed authorities to take care of the grieving family. He also directed police to expedite the case investigation under Disha initiative..

Police said the student was walking on the Kakani Road when a youth approached her on bike. When the woman refused to ride along, the accused argued and then took out a knife, stabbing her repeatedly on the neck and the stomach before fleeing the spot.

The locals immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita rushed to the Hospital, where the body was taken, and expressed shock over the incident.

“Despite having tough laws… how to punish such psychopaths? Only capital punishment seems appropriate for such monsters,” Sucharita was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Opposition cornered the Reddy-led government over the incident, questioning the safety of women in the state. TDP leader Nara Lokesh said that the Dalit student’s murder took place when the chief minister was talking about women’s safety in his Independence Day speech.

Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan said the murder of engineering student was ”sorrowful.” A series of such attacks on girl students and women reflected the government’s failure in taking effective steps to curb them, he said.

The DGP urged people not to politicise the incident. “Perpetrators of crime against women will be sternly punished,” he asserted.