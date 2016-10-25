Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister suffers minor injury after elevator cable snaps

The Deputy CM visited the hospital to meet people who were undergoing treatment after inhaling poisonous gas in a shrimp processing unit. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa today suffered a minor injury in a freak accident inside a hospital in Kakinada town here.

A police constable and a photographer also suffered minor injuries in the incident wherein an elevator in the private hospital snapped and fell to its landing point from the third floor, a police inspector said.

The Deputy CM visited the hospital to meet people who were undergoing treatment after inhaling poisonous gas in a shrimp processing unit.

Doctors attending him said the injury was “very small” and the Deputy CM was doing fine after medical care was provided to him.

The lift cable snapped while coming down and the passengers fell down.

“There is nothing serious about the injury. He will be discharged soon,” the inspector said.