Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to address UN forum

Naidu, who will be in the USA from September 23 to 26, is also set to take part in the Sustainable Development and Impact Summit to be jointly organised by World Economic Forum and Bloomberg Global Business Forum. (File photo: Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be travelling to New York City to deliver a keynote address at an event, titled ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture: Global Challenges and Opportunities’ – to be organised on the sidelines of the annual United Nation General Assembly on September 24.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad, I and PR Commissioner Venkateswar and five other officials.

Naidu, who will be in the USA from September 23 to 26, is also set to take part in the Sustainable Development and Impact Summit to be jointly organised by World Economic Forum and Bloomberg Global Business Forum. He is also expected to meet many industrialists and entrepreneurs in the country to hold bilateral and group discussions.

On September 23, Naidu will meet Syed Akbaruddin, the Indian Ambassador and permanent representative of India at the United Nations (UN). Next, he will meet Keerti Melkote, founder of Intelligent Edge, Aruba Networks and Krishna Yarlagadda, President, Imaginations Technologies. Later in the day, he will attend the students’ senate at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He will also interact with the Non-Residential Indians (NRI) investors on the same day.

Day two will see Naidu chairing a series of bilateral meets as will meet up with representatives of ‘Medower Marine’. and UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlabo Ngcuka respectively. He will also be holding a discussion with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BNP Paribas Jean Laurent Bonnafe and interact with the President of the World Bank, Jim Young Kim and the President of the ‘Rockefeller Foundation’ President Rajiv Shah. He will again hold a meeting with the with Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin. Naidu will then part in the crucial summit where he will deliver his keynote address, becoming one of the nine speakers at the summit.

On September 25, Chandrababu will sit for an interview session with World Economic Forum (WEF) coordinator Tatiana Lebaski. He is scheduled to attend the Sustainable Development and Impact Summit on that day and will present a paper in a seminar held by Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board and World Economic Forum. He will also hold a luncheon meeting with Google X vice-president Tom Moore, Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) project head Mahesh Krishnaswamy. Later on, he will attend a roundtable meeting with the investors from Artificial Technology followed by a meeting with Ardor Equity Partners. In the evening, he will be meeting the officials of the World Trade Centre Association. He will wrap up the day-three of his tour with a roundtable meeting with 25 delegates from US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USIPSF).

On day four, the Chief Minister will attend some more networking and bilateral meetings and will interact with the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal. Naidu along with his delegation will visit the Columbia University and take part in ‘Governance in the Era of Technology’ at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). After holding a meeting with the ‘GE Power’ delegates, he will deliver an address at a business roundtable meeting that will jointly be organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the government of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from interacting with the delegates of the ‘AEG Facilities’, Naidu will also meet the former executive chairman of CISCO, John Chambers at the Indian Embassy.

Chandrababu Naidu will also make a trip to New Jersey to address a public meeting of the Telugu Desam Party to showcase the achievements of his government in the last four and a half years. He will also about a plethora of issues ranging from government, development and other welfare schemes that have been introduced and implemented by his government. The event will be organized by the Non-Resident Telugu people and will take place in the wellness center at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Naidu will come back to Hyderabad on September 28 and will land in the city at about 3 am in the midnight.