Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy scraps Naidu's farmer scheme, launches 'Rytu Bharosa'

Published: June 6, 2019 5:02:43 PM

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, YSJR, YSR Congress, YSRC legislature party, YSRC chief, MLAs Andhra pradesh, Governor E V L Narasimhan, Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Andhra Pradesh Assembly seats, Jagan Reddy, Jagan Reddy father, JAndhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image source: Jaganmohan Reddy Facebook)

Jagan Reddy launches Rytu Bharosa scheme: Keeping his election promise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched a new scheme for the benefit of farmers of the state. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the new scheme named ‘Rytu Bharosa’.

Jagan’s new scheme will replace the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme’ launched by the previous TDP government which provided farmers Rs 10,000.

The Rytu Bharosa scheme, which was one of the major promises Jagan made during his Assembly election campaign, will be implemented from October 15.

CM Jagan Reddy also presided over a meeting of agriculture department officials and directed them to provide good quality of fertilizers and seeds to farmers.

Apart from this he also said that the new government is working to introduce a Market Stabilization Fund of Rs 3000 crore in the upcoming budget. The fund will be used to provide help farmers in case of losses due to various reasons.

