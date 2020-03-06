Andhra Pradesh: Civic polls to be held on March 21, 24 and 27

Published: March 6, 2020 6:51:36 PM

Formal notification for the first phase of polls would be issued on Saturday and the last date for filing nominations would be March 11. For the second phase election on March 24, the notification would be issued on March 10.

Counting of votes in rural and urban local bodies would be taken up on March 29. (IE)

Elections to mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in two phases on March 21 and 24 while municipalities and municipal corporations will go to polls on March 27. The State Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the elections.

For the municipal elections slated for March 27, the notification would be issued on March 13.

Counting of votes in rural and urban local bodies would be taken up on March 29.

 

