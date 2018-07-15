Andhra Pradesh boat capsize: Six people still missing in Gautami river mishap

Indian Navy’s diving team conducts search&rescue operation (Image: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority rescued 26 passengers of the boat that capsized at Gautami river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Two of the passengers, who were rescued, have been hospitalised after injuries. Six people identified as Kondepudi Ramya (13), Polisetti Veera Manisha (15), Sunkara Sreeman (15), Tirukoti Priya (13), Polisetti Anusha (14) and Polisetti Suchitra (12) are still missing. The incident took place on Saturday when the boat collided with a pier of an under- construction bridge .

According to reports, thirty-two passengers were travelling from Saladivari Palem to Pasuvullanka when the fatal mishap occurred. The number of fatalities was yet to be confirmed.

Over 20 teams of rescue personnel including Navy divers were engaged in conducting the search and rescue operation. The team is conducting the search operation from accident spot at Pasuvullanka up to Yanam coast, both upstream and downstream. One naval helicopter UH3H will join the search operation once the weather clears up.

PTI quoted Madhusudan Reddy, Deputy Commander of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as saying, “Our operations are hampered by strong winds and rain. Besides, the water level in the river has also risen by three feet due to heavy discharge of water from the Godavari. Still, we are carrying out the search.”

Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa is camping at Yanam. Rajappa is also monitoring the search-and-rescue operation. The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari river.