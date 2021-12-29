Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju promises liquor for Rs 70 if party gets one crore votes in elections

Veerraju also alleged that the Andhra government was selling poor quality alcohol to people at high prices.

In a bizarre statement, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has promised that liquor will be made available for Rs 70 to residents of the state if his party receives one crore votes. Veerraju also said that if the government will have additional revenue left, then it will provide liquor for Rs 50.

“Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party…we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50,” said Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada yesterday. Veerraju’s comments came in reference to the assembly elections in the state which are due in 2024. The BJP has pitted itself as a challenger to the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state.

Veerraju also alleged that the Andhra government was selling poor quality alcohol to people at high prices. The state BJP president claimed that around one crore people are consuming low-quality liquor at a higher price and urged them to vote for the BJP in the 2024 assembly polls to reverse the burden.

He said that if Andhra Pradesh wants double-engine development, then it must keep the BJP at the Centre and work to form a BJP government in the state as well. “It is only in the hands of the people of Andhra Pradesh, their future is in their hands,” he said.

He alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party tricked the people with freebies to win elections. He alleged that the TDP and YSRCP have pushed the people into darkness by constantly exploiting them, using hooliganism, lack of development, anarchy, deceitful speech, demolishing temples and strangling the common man.

“The time has come for the people of the state to come to terms with the need for jet speed development in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Veerraju urged the people to keep their eyes open and drive away the political parties that block development, use caste politics and money distribution to win election after election. He urged the people to vote for the BJP for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.