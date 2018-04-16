Andhra Pradesh Bandh: Left parties block roads over special status, TDP opposes shutdown; top updates

Andhra Pradesh Bandh: Earlier, CM Naidu had decided to observe a day-long fast on April 20 to protest the central government’s alleged stand towards the state’s issues.

Andhra Pradesh Bandh: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a state-wide bandh today following a strike called over the demand for grant of special status to the state. This comes amidst the ongoing feud betwen Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and ruling dispensation at the Centre Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, CM Naidu had decided to observe a day-long fast on April 20 to protest the central government’s alleged stand towards the state’s issues.

Here are top highlights of Andhra Pradesh Bandh

The bandh call has been given by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti. The Left parties are protesting on National Highway 16 which connects Kolkata and Chennai. In the meantime, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses are operating only till Andhra Pradesh state border due to the statewide bandh.

However, the ruling party in the state TDP has opposed it and not taking part in the protest. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. TDP has been agitating for the Special Category Status and implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

WATCH- Bandh in Andhra Pradesh today

Opposition parties such as the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena, Congress and the Left parties have also extended their support to the shutdown. “When Naidu was the opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development,” YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said.

Raidu said Naidu should understand that bandh was a form of a democratic protest and he had no right to oppose it. He alleged that the government has been issuing notices to those supporting the bandh, saying cases would be booked against them. “Why this intimidation? As long as they are peaceful, we will continue all forms of democratic protests,” Rambabu added.

The BJP and the YSR Congress have opposed Naidu’s decision to observe a day-long fast. April 20 is Naidu’s birthday and the state chief minister said that the Prime Minister observed the fast while carrying out his duties.

BJP’s Haribabu has lashed out at CM Nadu for criticising PM Modi over his visit to inaugurate the Defence Expo. Naidu was in Singapore when he made those remark. “It is highly objectionable that a Chief Minister, while on foreign soil, chose to criticise his country’s Prime Minister. We strongly condemn this,” Haribabu said.

The YSRC said Naidu’s proposed fast was only to hoodwink the people. “Naidu doesn’t have any sincerity on the special category status issue. He has taken many U-turns so far, but still he is trying to con the people,” Rambabu charged. He (Naidu) had criticised the fast observed by the Prime Minister, but now doing the same, the YSRC leader said.