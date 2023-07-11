In a devastating incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, a bus carrying a wedding party veered off the road and fell into the Sagar Canal, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including a seven-year-old child.

The mishap, which took place near Darsi, also left more than 15 passengers injured, according to local authorities.

The unfortunate event unfolded around midnight as the bus, operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, was en route to Kakinada with over 40 passengers on board.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, police said.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, the police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.

Darsi Sub Inspector Ramakrishna confirmed the tragic deaths of seven individuals in the bus accident. “More than 15 people sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Darsi and Ongole. We fervently hope that there will be no further casualties,” stated the official.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown, and investigations are currently underway, with rescue efforts ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest that the passengers had chartered the bus to attend a wedding ceremony in Kakinada city.

