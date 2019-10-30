‘Shocking, abominable’: Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan govt for painting YRSCP flag over Tricolour

Chandrababu Naidu tweeted a photo of a panchayat building building being painted in YSRCP colours. (Photo/@ncbn)

Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan Reddy: Accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of disrespecting the Tricolour, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the state government for painting a panchayat building with YSRCP colours.

Naidu tweeted a photo of Pulivendula panchayat building, which earlier bore the colours resembling the national flag, being painted blue and white – colour of YRSCP party flag.

“I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! @ysjagan’s government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours,” Naidu said in his tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also criticised Jagan government over the move. BJP Andhra unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the state government has done nothing apart from painting building with party colours. “The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government has failed miserably” he said.

According to reports, all 11,158 panchayats have been asked to paint panchayat buildings in YSRCP colours and CM Jaganmohan’s picture. The directive was issued by state panchayat raj and rural development commissioner M Girija Shankar, News18 reported quoting state officials.

Jaganmohan has hardly missed any opportunity to target Naidu and his party ever since taking oath as Andhra CM in May 2019 after his party won a landslide victory in Assembly elections. The YSRCP had swept the polls winning 151 of the total 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

In September, the Jagahmohan government had served a demolition notice to the owner of the Amravati house taken on lease by Chandrababu Naidu. Authorities claimed that the bungalow was constructed on the banks of Krishna river in violation of rules.

Days after taking charge, CM Jaganmohan Reddy had also orderd demolition of Rs 8-crore conference hall named ‘Praja Vedike’ which was built by Naidu. The TDP had described the move as ‘vendetta politics’.