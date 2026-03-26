At least 14 were killed, and 23 were injured after a private bus collided with a tipper and caught fire near Rayavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The accident took place in the Markapuram area, where the bus was engulfed in flames after the impact, trapping several passengers inside.

The bus operated by Harikrishna Travels was travelling from Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh when the crash took place. The vehicle was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana with around 35 passengers on board.

How did the crash happen?

Markapuram Superintendent of Police V Harshvardhan stated to PTI, “Fourteen people died in the incident, and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are ongoing to gather complete details of the incident.”

The collision took place near slab quarries in Prakasam district, and the bus was completely gutted after it caught fire. Additional details shared by Hyderabad-based journalist Sudhakar Udumula on X stated that the accident occurred between 6 am and 6;30 am on the Rayavaram stretch, and preliminary information suggested the tipper hit the bus while it was negotiating a bend. He also reported that both vehicles were consumed in the blaze.

Rear passengers trapped; rescue teams rushed in

The impact and subsequent fire left many passengers with little chance to escape. Several passengers were feared to have been burnt alive. As per Udumula, the preliminary reports indicated that those who were seated in the rear position of the bus were unable to get out, while some passengers seated in the front row managed to escape.

Police, fire personnel, and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals. As per a report by PTI, 23 injured persons, including the bus driver, were taken for treatment, while the tipper driver was also injured and hospitalised.

Naidu expresses grief, calls for a detailed report

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths and reviewed the medical assistance being provided to the injured. He also spoke to officials to ensure proper treatment of the survivors.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that the toll could rise further. Naidu also directed officials to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and submit a detailed report.