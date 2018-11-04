Andhra FM calls Narendra Modi ‘Anaconda’, says PM swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI

Opposition parties have charged the government of interfering in the matters of the institutions. (File photo: Reuters)

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the BJP’s former ally Telugu Desam Party’s leader and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu referred to the PM as Anaconda (a species of Snakes). Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister said on Sunday that PM Modi is anaconda and has swallowed the institutions like CBI and RBI. The statement comes in the backdrop of the issues revolving around the CBI and the RBI.

“Who can be a bigger Anaconda than Narendra Modi? He himself is the Anaconda that has swallowed all the institutions. He is swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI etc,” news agency ANI quoted Krishnudu as saying.

Apparently, the latest attack on Modi is in line with the criticism the NDA government is facing over the issue of allegedly compromising the autonomy of institutions of the country like CBI, RBI. Opposition parties have charged the government of interfering in the matters of the institutions.

Krishnudu also said that his party, TDP, was founded against the system not against any single political party. “Every Tom, Dick&Harry is speaking of past politics. Past can’t be present or future. But present and future will become past. The critics of TDP should understand this.TDP was not established against any single party. It was founded against system,” said Krishnudu.

Meanwhile, comments against PM Modi invited sharp reaction from state BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana, who said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the “king of corruption” and fears that his alleged corruption would be exposed now. “N Chandrababu Naidu is the king of corruption and will stoop to any level. The man who passed a resolution in the NDA meeting in 2017, that Modi should become prime minister again is now trying to portray the latter as a culprit,” The Indian Express quoted Lakshminarayana as saying.

Recently, Chandrababu Naidu met with the leaders of Opposition parties in Delhi to garner support for an all India alliance against the BJP.

Last month, Chandrababu Naidu had attacked the Modi-led government and charged it with creating a destabilising situation in the state. He had accused the BJP-led Central government of conspiring to destabilise the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. The CM had even claimed that the NDA government is making attempts to create a situation of unrest in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu had said that he feels there would be more attacks on temples, churches and mosques in the coming days.