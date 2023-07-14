Andhra farmer who sold tomatoes worth Rs 30 lakh found dead

A 62-year-old man was allegedly killed by robbers on Tuesday night for money days after he made Rs 30 lakh for selling tomatoes in the first week of July.

The deceased, identified as Rajashekhar Reddy, a resident of Madanapalle, grows and sells tomatoes in the tomato market.

Also Read: Another gruesome murder shocks Delhi! Chopped body parts recovered near Geeta Colony flyover

Earlier this month, Reddy made headlines after earning Rs 30 lakh by selling 70 crates of tomatoes.

The police investigation revealed that the family members suspected the involvement of a business rival in the murder along with robbers in his alleged murder.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Woman abducted and subjected to acid attack, found dead in well

Reddy was reportedly stopped when he was riding on his bike by a group of men who later shoved a cloth in his mouth, bound his wrists and feet to a tree, and lynched him.

The incident comes as prices of tomato increased to Rs 144 in the Madanapalle market, which is touted as the biggest tomato market in Asia. This is the highest price recorded this year.

Amid the inflation, the government has started selling the kitchen staple at discounted rates in retail markets in New Delhi and other major cities with high demand.

The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) is selling tomatoes at Rs 90 per kilogram.