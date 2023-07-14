scorecardresearch
Andhra farmer who sold tomatoes worth Rs 30 lakh found dead

The police investigation revealed that the family members suspected the involvement of the business rival in the murder along with robbers in his alleged murder.

Written by India News Desk
Andhra Pradesh| NCCF
Andhra farmer who sold tomatoes worth Rs 30 lakh was murdered on Tuesday night. (Representational Image-The Indian Express)

A 62-year-old man was allegedly killed by robbers on Tuesday night for money days after he made Rs 30 lakh for selling tomatoes in the first week of July.

The deceased, identified as Rajashekhar Reddy, a resident of Madanapalle, grows and sells tomatoes in the tomato market.

Earlier this month, Reddy made headlines after earning Rs 30 lakh by selling 70 crates of tomatoes.

The police investigation revealed that the family members suspected the involvement of a business rival in the murder along with robbers in his alleged murder.

Reddy was reportedly stopped when he was riding on his bike by a group of men who later shoved a cloth in his mouth, bound his wrists and feet to a tree, and lynched him.

The incident comes as prices of tomato increased to Rs 144 in the Madanapalle market, which is touted as the biggest tomato market in Asia. This is the highest price recorded this year.

Amid the inflation, the government has started selling the kitchen staple at discounted rates in retail markets in New Delhi and other major cities with high demand.

The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) is selling tomatoes at Rs 90 per kilogram.

Andhra Pradesh

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 17:26 IST

