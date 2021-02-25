  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy attacked with slippers on live TV debate; BJP condemns attack

By: |
February 25, 2021 9:47 AM

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan, who is the party in charge of AP, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao and other BJP leaders took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

chappal attack on its Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan ReddyVishnuvardhan is also Vice-Chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, holding the rank of a Union Minister of State. (Image: TV Grab)

The BJP has condemned the chappal attack on its Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy during a television debate in Hyderabad and alleged that it was “clearly an act sponsored by the TDP.”

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan, who is the party in charge of AP, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao and other BJP leaders took to Twitter to condemn the attack by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti leader K Srinivas on Tuesday night.

Related News

“TDP leaders stooped to a new low and its leaders have lost civility and decency. The chappal attack on Vishnuvardhan on a live TV debate is deplorable,” Muralidharan said.

Vishnuvardhan is also Vice-Chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, holding the rank of a Union Minister of State.

Rao said the attack was clearly an act sponsored by the Telugu Desam Party.

“Srinivas’ relationship with the TDP is well-known. If TDP feels it has no connection with him, Chandrababu Naidu should definitely condemn the attack,” Rao said.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju, while deploring the incident, appealed to television channels to invite only civilised people, who could observe restraint, to the debates.

The incident happened during a debate on Telugu satellite news channel on the Amaravati development issue.

During the course of the debate,Vishnuvardhan reportedly blamed the TDP for the current state of affairs, which apparently enraged the Samiti leader and led him to fling the chappals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Andhra PradeshBJP
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Andhra BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy attacked with slippers on live TV debate BJP condemns attack
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Election 2021: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s first rally cancelled; TMC denies involvement
2Motera stadium renaming: RSS taking revenge on Sardar Patel, says Congress; BJP hits back
3AFSPA extended in Assam for another six months ahead of assembly elections