Andhra BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy attacked with slippers on live TV debate; BJP condemns attack

The BJP has condemned the chappal attack on its Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy during a television debate in Hyderabad and alleged that it was “clearly an act sponsored by the TDP.”
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan, who is the party in charge of AP, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao and other BJP leaders took to Twitter to condemn the attack by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti leader K Srinivas on Tuesday night.
Vishnuvardhan is also Vice-Chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, holding the rank of a Union Minister of State.
The Andhra Pradesh state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to boycott ABN TV and Andhra Jyoti, which have been working as a Telugu Desam party pamphlet and in complete negation of media standards and moral values. pic.twitter.com/8W6Co49HGO