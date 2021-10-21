Ananya Panday summoned again by NCB; Aryan Khan’s judicial custody extended as NCP’s Nawab Malik fires fresh salvo against anti-drug agency

Ananya Panday was called for questioning after the NCB found an alleged WhatsApp chat between her and Aryan Khan.

Actor Ananya Panday who today appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning, has been asked to appear once again for questioning at 11 am tomorrow. Ananya Panday reached the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday and left after around two hours of questioning. According to reports, the NCB has seized her laptop and mobile for investigation.

Ananya Panday was called for questioning after the NCB found an alleged WhatsApp chat between her and Aryan Khan. The NCB had submitted the chats to a special NDPS court to oppose Khan’s bail plea. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court today extended Khan’s judicial custody till October 30. Khan had approached the Bombay High Court for bail and the HC will hear his plea on October 26.

On the other hand, NCP’s Nawab Malik has fired a fresh salvo against the NCB. Malik alleged that NCB did ‘ugahi’ (extortion) from the Bollywood stars in the Maldives. “After Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, NCB deputed a special officer. CBI was probing the case. While the death mystery remained unsolved, the NCB’s interference began in the film industry. Rhea Chakraborty was framed falsely, attempts were made to frame others too,” alleged Malik.

Malik further said, “During Covid, the entire (film) industry was in the Maldives… The NCB officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this ‘ugahi’ happened in Maldives and Dubai and we will give you photos soon,” said Malik. Wankhede is NCB’s Zonal chief.

Malik today also warned Wankhede that he will be dismissed from service within a year and will be put behind bars.

Earlier, a lower court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha. The three were arrested on October 2 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in the city. The trio and others have been accused of alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.