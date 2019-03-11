Anantkumar Hegde’s shocker: How did ‘Muslim’ Rahul Gandhi become a ‘Brahmin’

(Image source FB/PTI)

No stranger to controversy over what his critics have labelled as “misogynistic” and “anti-Muslim” comments, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has stirred controversy’s pot yet again.

On Sunday, Anantkumar Hegde attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi after Congress leaders raised questions on the Balakot air strikes conducted in February post the Pulwama terror attack. Hegde questioned whether Gandhi would be willing to provide a DNA proof to establish that he is of the Brahmin caste. Hegde made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada on Sunday.

Hegde said, “The entire world is talking about our might and valour. They want proof of our IAF’s air strikes against Pakistan.”

He went on, “But how did the son of a Muslim become a Brahmin named Gandhi?” the Minister of State for Skill Development questioned. Calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘pardesi’, a foreigner”

Watch Anantkumar Hegde addressing the gathering

#WATCH: Union Minister Ananth Hegde says on Rahul Gandhi, “They want proof of surgical strikes even when whole world acknowledged it. This Muslim who calls himself a ‘janeudhari Hindu’, son of a Muslim father & a Christian mother, does he have proof that he is a Hindu”? (10.3.19) pic.twitter.com/FWXFky5jXH — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

Hegde then asked if the Congress president would be willing to take a DNA test to establish that he belonged to the Brahmin caste.

Hegde is no stranger to making such comments on Gandhi and others. Less than two months ago, Hegde had called Gandhi a ‘hybrid specimen’ who was ‘born to a Christian and a Muslim’.

Earlier, Hegde had also targetted the Muslim wife of a politician and made derogatory comments.

An exchange of jibes has ensued between the Congress and allies and the ruling BJP at the Centre post the IAF strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot. Both major parties have been accusing each other of politicising the strikes ahead of the crucial lok sabha elections 2019.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had called the Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy an accident while Kapil Sibal said on his Twitter handle: “Modiji, is international media New York Times, London based Jane’s Information Group, Washington Post, Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Reuters reporting no proof of militant losses at Balakot pro-Pakistan? You are guilty of politicising terror?”

The government, along with the IAF, have on several occasions said that the air strikes were a successful operation and the desired target was hit as expected. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had addressed a press conference in Coimbatore in the last week of February saying that counting the number of casualties was not the job of the Indian Air Force.