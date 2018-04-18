Anantkumar Hegde’s escort vehicle hit by truck in Karnataka, BJP Minister claims ‘deliberate attempt’; watch video

Police had arrested the truck driver soon after the incident.

In a close shave for Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, the Union Minister’s escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Haveri district in Karnataka late on Tuesday night. The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when Hegde was traveling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri, according to reports. Police had arrested the truck driver soon after the incident. However, the Union Minister has claimed threat to his life while saying that it was “deliberate attempt”.

“A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit,” Hegde posted in the Twitter. “The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us,” he said.

“But unfortunately, our escort vehicle running behind us got hit and one of our staff has been injured seriously with shoulder fracture. The driver named Naser has been caught hold by the localites and seems to be normal without any alcoholic hangover,” the Union Minister said.

WATCH: Here is the video which Anantkumar Hegde posted on Twitter

I suspect serious attempt on my life looking at the incident as it doesn’t make an accident. The driver has purposefully tried hitting our vehicle and then hit our escort vehicle which is quiet evident in this video. pic.twitter.com/zAZjGwIWqq — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

Hegde has also suspected a bigger conspiracy behind this incident and said that that the police would expose the ‘conspirators’. “I urge the police to take the case seriously. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and I am sure police would expose all of them,” he added. The minister even claimed that the truck driver was normal and was not under any influence of alcohol when he was caught. It has been learnt that Police has initiated a probe into the incident.

The incident took place days ahead of the much-awaited Karnataka assembly election. Hegde has been in the news for all wrong reasons and stoked several controversies through his statements and remarks.