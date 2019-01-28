Ananth Kumar Hegde stokes controversy, addresses Congress leader as ‘guy who ran behind Muslim lady’

Ananth Kumar Hegde

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde landed in a fresh controversy on Monday after addressing a Congress leader as “a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady”. This has come a day after he suggested that “hands that touched Hindu girls” must be eliminated.

His remark against Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao came after the latter condemned his statement Sunday while questioning his performance as the Union minister. In his response to Rao, the minister dragged his marriage to a Muslim woman in public discourse.

On Sunday, Hegde had fuelled a controversy during a Hindu Jagaran Vedike meeting. While addressing the meet he said, “If a hand has touched a Hindu girl, then that hand must not exist.” Hegde had also said that Hindu youths must not become sacrificial lambs, but be dominant.

While responding to his remarks, Rao questioned Hegde while questioning his achievements as a minister had said, “It is deplorable that such people have become ministers and get elected as MPs,” Rao said on social media.

Hegde responded to the criticism saying, “I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao’s queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady.”

Hegde is no stranger to controversies. Last year, the minister had claimed during an event that an Indian flew the first aircraft long before the Wright brothers 1900s. He had claimed that an aircraft created by Shivakar Talpade flew in 1895 in Mumbai.

Earlier in December 2017, the minister had generated a controversy by suggesting that those who call themselves secular did mot have identity of their own. “Those who, without knowing their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don’t have an identity. They don’t know their parentage, but they are intellectuals,” the five-time BJP MP had said. He had also brought all-round criticism for the government when he saud that the BJP was in power to change the Constitution.