Ananth Hegde distances from Karnataka government’s Tipu Sultan Jayanti plans, asks not to be included in invitees’ list

Ananth Kumar Hegde

With the Karnataka government all set to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10, Union minister and Member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada Ananth Kumar Hegde has decided not to participate in the event. In a letter to state chief secretary, his OSD has urged the state government not to include his name in the invitees’ list.

“Union minister Hegde condemns government’s move to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on 10 November despite opposition from people. I’d like to inform you to not mention my (Hegde’s) name in the invitee’s list for the event,” the letter states.

State Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has said that the Karnataka government would invite the Union Minister as per protocol and it is up to the later to participate or not.

Karnataka’s BJP unit has decided to protest Tipu Jayanti this year again. The saffron party accepts to increase vote bank vote bank before 2019 elections, through issues like this, India Today said.

The state government will celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10. The state police have been asked to stay high alert as earlier there had been numerous reports of violence and casualties during Tipu Jayanti celebration.

Even as Tipu Sultan is considered a freedom fighter by the state government, he is considered a religious bigot by the saffron party and its associates. The Tipu Jayanti celebrations, which first started 2014 under the Congress government, has seemed numerous protests and court cases every year.

Hindu outfits had opposed to the celebrations in 2015. They had also clashed with groups who took out a rally in Kodagu district. The clashes also led to two deaths.

In 2017, the Karnataka High Court rejected a petition to prevent the celebration of the Tipu Sultan birth anniversary. A case was filed again in the court this year, which will hear the matter on November 9.