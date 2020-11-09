Anant Kumar Singh Mokama Election Results 2020: Can Anant Kumar Singh retain Mokama for Tejashwi Yadav?

RJD leader Anant Kumar Singh

Anant Kumar Singh Election Result 2020, Mokama Anant Kumar Singh Election Result 2020: RJD leader Anant Kumar Singh is contesting from Mokama assembly seat in Patna district. Fairly controversial because of his serious criminal background, Singh is up against Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of the JDU. In 2015, Anant Kumar Singh was denied a ticket by JDU and RJD — both the parties had then contested the poll together under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

After being denied tickets from both the regional parties, Anant Kumar Singh contested independently and won the Mokama assembly seats by over 18,000 votes. He had got 54005 votes with 37.35 per cent vote share while his nearest rival Neeraj Kumar of JDU got just 35657 votes with just 24.66 per cent vote share. In 2010, Singh had contested on JDU ticket and secured 51564 votes with 44.08 per cent vote share whereas his challenger Sonam Devi of LJP could secure just 42610 votes with 36.43 per cent vote share.

Anant Singh has represented Mokama constituency thrice — in 2005, 2010 and 2015. He, however, is facing several serious criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder. The RJD and its leader Tejashwi Yadav had come under fire for picking him as its candidate for the assembly polls. Mokama is part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JDU.

The Mokama assembly constituency went to polls in the first phase held on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday (November 10).