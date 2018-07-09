Anand Mahindra is impressed, again! Beneficiary – a fan-seller with amazing linguistic skills

After learning that it was an old video and the man has now grown up, Mahindra still decided to help the man.

Anand Mahindra’s knack for innovative ideas is not limited to sharing inspiring stories on his Twitter handle but extends to helping them as well. In the latest case, the Mahindra Group chairman has offered a helping hand to a fan seller who has learned multiple languages to sell is items. Mahindra had shared a video on him earlier, announcing help for his education. After learning that it was an old video and the man has now grown up, Mahindra still decided to help the man.

“Retweeted, some days ago, a video of a Mumbai boy who had learned foreign languages to sell his fans to tourists. Impressed, I wanted to help with his education. Was told it was an old clip & he was grown up but still selling fans. Twitter followers helped us find him,” he wrote in his first tweet.

(1/2)Retweeted,some days ago,a video of a Mumbai boy who had learned foreign languages to sell his fans to tourists. Impressed, I wanted to help with his education. Was told it was an old clip & he was grown up but still selling fans.Twitter followers helped us find him https://t.co/RIxAmOqayd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2018

In another tweet, he added, “His name is Ravi Chekalya & he’s married with kids & still sells fans. @SheetalMehta of the Mahindra Foundation had an inspiring meeting with him. Stay tuned as she works out a plan to help him live up to his potential…”

(1/2)Retweeted,some days ago,a video of a Mumbai boy who had learned foreign languages to sell his fans to tourists. Impressed, I wanted to help with his education. Was told it was an old clip & he was grown up but still selling fans.Twitter followers helped us find him https://t.co/RIxAmOqayd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2018

Earlier in December 2017, he came across an inspiring story of a ‘Halli Mane Rotties’, a mobile fast-food joint that was run by 34-year-old Shilpa. She had turned a Mahindra Bolero into a food truck and was one of the most well-known eateries serving North Kannada delicacies. Mahindra, impressed with her story, asked for some Twitter magic, to help him connect with the woman so that he could help her expand her business. The woman, who ran the business with her brother, was planning to buy another vehicle to expand her business.

Who says one has to attend school to learn foreign language. Watch this boy from Mumbai selling his stuff in the street. Talks multiple languages. Really Amazing! Hope some corporate support this kid to get a good education. @anandmahindra @harshgoenka @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/VnbtpBK7Tk — Austin Scaria (@austin_scaria) July 2, 2018

The woman had started her business in 2015 and reluctantly withdrew Rs 1,00,00 had she had kept aside for her son’s education. She had to purchase a Mahindra Bolero pick up truck to set up the food joint. “A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with. At Mahindra, we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she’s planning?,” Anand Mahindra had tweeted. The same year, he had gifted a new car to an auto rickshaw driver.