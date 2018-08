Anandiben Patel. (ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday gave Madhya Pradesh Governor Anadiben Patel additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the demise of its Governor Balramji Dass Tandon. Patel will be discharging the functions of the Governor of Chhattisgarh in addition to her own duties until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Chhattisgarh are made.

This was informed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan through a communique. Anandiben became the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in January 2018.