‘Anandadhara’ has been successful in empowering rural women in Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday highlighted the success of the ‘Anandadhara’ scheme, rolled out by her government, in empowering the rural women of the state. On the International Day of Rural Women, Banerjee took to Twitter to state that empowerment of rural women was being done through self-help groups in the state. “Today is International Day of Rural Women. Our govt is working for the empowerment of rural women through self-help groups.

The scheme Anandadhara has been very successful in this regard,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. The state government also distributes animals for rearing among the rural women to ensure their economic prosperity, she stated. The ‘Anandadhara’ scheme, initiated in 2012, is an anti-poverty programme for the rural poor, implemented through the organising of women into self-help groups (SHG).

The aim of the scheme is to mobilize the rural poor and vulnerable people into self-managed institutions and support them for livelihood collectives. The International Day of Rural Women is celebrated on this day annually to honour the role of rural women in enhancing agricultural and rural development globally.