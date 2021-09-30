Anand Sharma slams ‘hooliganism’ outside Kapil Sibal’s residence as Congress divide gets sharper

Sibal said at a press conference that the G-23 grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

A day after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s home in Delhi was attacked by the party workers, protesting his criticism of the high command, his colleague Anand Sharma raised questions over the functioning of the Congress and asked AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against those involved.

“Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal’s house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned,” Sharma wrote in a series of tweets.

“Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression. Differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy. Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture. Those responsible must be identified and disciplined,” he added.

On the other hand, Congress leader Ajay Maken, Sharmistha Mukherjee and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo criticised Sibal for questioning the party leadership.

Maken said leaders like Sibal should not denigrate the organisation and its leadership that gave them political identity. He alleged that leaders like Mr Sibal are demoralising the party cadres who have stood by the Congress ideology.

He said it was Sonia Gandhi, the current Congress president, who made him a union minister though he did not have any organisational background and experience.

“My appeal to Mr Sibal and others like him is that they should not denigrate the organisation which has given them political identity by rushing to the media every then and now,” Maken told PTI.

Another Congress leader Sharmitha Mukherjee tweeted: “From Feb 2015 till early 2020 when I was (very) active in Delhi Congress, I never saw Mr. Sibbal in a single program of DPCC. He never visited his constituency. Yet he was allegedly very keen to contest 2019 Loksabha, if & only if, there was a tie-up with AAP. I rest my case.”

Hours after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, Sibal on Wednesday came under attack from several quarters with party workers also protesting outside his house here.

In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal has demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Carrying ‘Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal’ placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers had protested outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were “hurt” by his remarks. The protesters raised slogans against Sibal, asking him to “leave the party”.