Anand Manani, Karnataka Assembly deputy speaker, passes away at 56; CM expresses grief

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani passed away on Saturday following serious illness, news agency PTI reported. He was 56.

Mamani was a three-time MLA representing Saudatti legislative assembly constituency. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru and expressed his condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti.”

Anand Mamani’s father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.